Chiropractor in Thame launches 'Free Spine Scan Event'

Poor posture could not only be causing your back pain, but did you know misalignments in the spine (referred to as subluxations) can also cause other symptoms such as headaches and leg pain?

Chiropractic clinic in Thame doing their best to help local residents reverse poor spine habits by holding a 'Free Spine Scan Event' to encourage and raise awareness of the benefits of regular chiropractic care.

Advertisement

Arthur Tovar, D.C of Thame Chiropractic Clinic conducts a Myovision Scan

Thame Chiropractic Clinic, based on Buttermarket in Thame are holding the event, where in a 10 minute appointment you receive a completely pain-free scan and review of your results, on Saturday 11 February, from 9am.