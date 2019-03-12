Chilterns MS Centre's pop-up art weekend raises more than £16,000

More than £16,000 has been raised to help people with multiple sclerosis through a pop-up art weekend at the Chilterns MS Centre.

Visitors to the exhibition enjoyed a range of work including paintings, photographs, ceramics, glass and jewellery.

Visitors enjoy refreshments at the Chilterns MS Centre's pop-up art exhibition

More than 85 painters, jewellers, potters, and ceramists exhibited their work, including Liz Grammenos, Lori North, Geoff Hutchins, Catherine Golds and students from the Bucks College Group.

The amount raised from this year's exhibition is the highest ever and will help families affected by the condition in Aylesbury Vale and beyond.

Over the years more than £120,000 has been raised to help the centre provide physical, practical and emotional support to people with MS and their families.

Harriet Karia, head of fundraising and communications at the MS Centre said: “It’s fantastic that the community turned out to support the centre, as we rely so much on the generosity of others to be able to run our services.

An artist exhibits her work at the Chilterns MS Centre's art exhibition

"We help people to do the simple things many of us take for granted, like brushing their own teeth or being able to play with their grandchildren.

"Such a small thing can make a huge difference to someone living with MS, and the funds raised will help more people with MS to achieve their goals.

"We thank all of the artists who took part in the exhibition for making this such an excellent show.

"We also want to thank all of our sponsors, including Michael Anthony Estate Agents, for their invaluable support again this year."