Chiltern Railways suspends all lines due to ongoing emergency incident at Aylesbury

Chiltern Railways has suspended all lines due to an ongoing emergency incident at Aylesbury.

The Bucks Herald received reports from commuters claiming to have been ejected from trains at Harrow-on-the-Hill and Wendover.

One commuter told us: “The train just stopped at Harrow and we were all told to get off due to an incident on the line. The announcer said that it was a trespasser near Aylesbury. I really hope that no one has been hurt.”

In an announcement on social media, the company has confirmed emergency services are attending an ongoing incident.

"Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway at Aylesbury all lines are blocked,” Chiltern Railways posted on Twitter.

“Services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 40 minutes. Disruption is expected until 19:45 (since updated on the official website to 8.15pm).”

A full service update about alternative arrangements put in place by Chiltern Railways can be viewed below:

Cancellations to services at Aylesbury

Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway at Aylesbury all lines are blocked.

ImpactTrain services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until 20:15 16/01.

Customer AdviceArriva Bus Services will be accepting rail ticketsRoute 280 which run from Aylesbury to Haddenham and Thame ParkwayBus Stops are as followsAylesbury (Bus Station)Haddenham and Thame Parkway (Rail Station)Route 300 which runs from Aylesbury to High Wycombe via Princes RisboroughBus Stops are as followsAylesbury (Bus Station)Little Kimble (Rail Station)Transport for London (TfL) Metropolitan Line services operating between Amersham, Rickmansworth, Harrow-on-the-Hill and Baker Street stations.Chiltern Railways tickets are also being accepted by the following bus operators:-Arriva No. 280 services operating between Oxford, Haddenham & Thame Parkway and Aylesbury.Arriva No. 300 services operating between Aylesbury, Princes Risborough and High Wycombe.We're sorry for the delay to your journey. If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, then you are likely to be entitled to compensation. Claims can be made via this web link.