Chiltern Brewery help young Sophie in her battle with Rett Syndrome

Chiltern Brewery have made an amazing gesture in support of one of their colleaues Grandaughters, Sophie Edes, who has Rett Syndrome.

They have agreed to donate 5p of Every Pint of The Chiltern Brewery’s New Charity Ale Donated To #SupportSophieEdes who lives with Rett Syndrome.

Sophie Edes is the 3 year-old grand-daughter of a retired member of The Chiltern Brewery team, Sue Edes.

Her daughter and son-in- law, Liz and Mark Edes, from Berryfields, were left devastated when Sophie was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome; an illness which means she will be unlikely to ever speak or walk.

Tom Jenkinson, Head Brewer at The Chiltern Brewery said: “Sue worked here for many years and she was a keen member of our team - we keep in regular contact with her.

"When we found out that her granddaughter Sophie has Rett Syndrome and needs some life-changing equipment, there was only once choice for our charity beer this year.”

Managing Direcor George Jenkinson added: “We know that people like to help a great cause when they buy a pint.

“We are delighted to be serving ‘Pride of Bucks & Berks’ here at The King’s Head in Market Square and you can look out for it in other pubs across the area too.”

Sales & Marketing Manager James Bradshaw said: “This equipment will make a huge difference to Sophie and her parents’ life – we are delighted to be able to help. This is a great pint and a great cause.”

Available now in the Brewery Shop, online and in pubs across the area - 5p from every pint sold of Pride of Bucks & Berks will be donated to the JustGiving campaign to help buy specialist eye-gaze equipment for Sophie Edes.

Justgiving page here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophieedes