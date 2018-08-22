Child abuser jailed for historic sexual assaults against teenage girl in Aylesbury

A child abuser from Kent who sexually assaulted a teenager in the 1990s in Aylesbury has been put behind bars for eight years.

Stephen Terry Jeeves, 60, of Allhallows Leisure Park in Rochester, Kent, was convicted of four counts of indecent assault at Aylesbury Crown Court on August 16.

He was charged in February following the offences which took place in the 1990s against a teenage girl in Kent and Aylesbury.

Jeeves initially denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury by unanimous verdict.

Investigating officer DC Victoria Gidman from Thames Valley Police said: “This sentence reflects the severity of Jeeves’ crimes.

“Thames Valley Police take offences of this nature extremely seriously and will investigate thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case who very bravely gave evidence in court.”

Kent Police investigating officer DC John Milham said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case who, despite continuing to be very vulnerable, gave evidence at the trial in Aylesbury. Without her determination and courage to see this child abuser brought to trial we would not have been able to gain the conviction of this man.

“Kent Police will thoroughly pursue any child sex offender, whether the crimes were committed recently or many years ago and I would encourage those who have been victims of this type of crime, or those who believe they know a child is or has been abused to report it to us.”