Chewbacca, Finn and Poe spotted not far, far away from Aylesbury for Star Wars Episode IX filming!

Watch out, watch out, there’s a Wookie about, because last week, at Ivinghoe Beacon, the film crew and actors for Star Wars Episode IX were spotted!

Rumours have spread like wildfire since August 13, when white vans with the ‘Pinewood MBS Lighting’ slogan were spotted in the area, while on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 drivers reported seeing filming on the hillside, including horses and even Chewbacca!

Ivinghoe Beacon

It looked to be just rumour until pictures emerged on social media showing stars John Boyega (Finn), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) on set at Ivinghoe Beacon.

Bridget Knight, parish clerk of Ivinghoe parish council – who was originally skeptical that the initial rumours were true – said: “I’d say there were three car parks that were chock-a-block.

“There were about 20 lorries, loads of cars, seven golf buggies, and someone said they saw a Chewbacca [Wookie].

“I asked the security guard a couple of times but he wouldn’t tell me anything.

“They have packed up and left now.

“Normally, when filming takes place here, we see the presenters or actors in the local pub – but this was all very secretive!”

The photos on social media show Joonas Suotamo being given an umbrella to keep his Chewbacca suit dry, and John Boyega and Oscar Isaac standing together in costume.

Chewbacca was spotted at the top of the hill holding what appeared to be a gun, standing next to horses covered in long, grey fur.

Suotamo was also photographed without his Chewbacca head mask on.

Pinewood Studios have not yet responded to questions concerning the filming.

The National Trust, which owns the land, was also contacted but was unable to comment.