CHEERS! Winslow to host 13th Beer Festival, dates announced

The Lions Club of Winslow is proud to bring you the 13th Winslow Beer Festival on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th March.

Speaking to the Bucks Herald, they said: "With a wide variety of over forty barrels of beer and cider to choose from, we are sure you will find one to like.

"We select from a wide geographical area and are delivered to us by the caring hands of the local Vale Brewery and lovingly cared for by our own Cellermen.

It all kicks off at 7pm on Friday night at the Winslow Public Hall, Elm Fields Gate, MK18 3JA, with the first opportunity for attendees to try the variety of beers and ciders available.

The spokesman added: "Our second session of the festival starts at 12.30pm, Saturday lunchtime. During the session we will have coverage of the final weekend of the RBS 6 Nations. Scotland vs. Italy will get the session underway, followed by England vs Ireland at 2.45pm.

"We will show the last game of the tournament Wales vs Fance starting at 5pm. (depending on the outcome of the previous matches we may show match with a reduced audio level so as not to disturb those that want to enjoy a beer without the sound of rugby)"

There is a small entrance fee for each session of £5; this includes a commemorative glass and a programme. Any CAMRA card carrying members will receive a complimentary drink voucher. Each session will require a separate Admission Ticket - for anyone attending the Saturday Evening Session from the Matinee you can purchase a 'Follow-On' ticket for £ 3 (without a glass or programme).

Tickets will be available in advance from The Bell Hotel, from the 1st March. As this event is growing in popularity we suggest you purchase your Advance Tickets early, as the venue will

restrict numbers. Please come and join us and remember, by having a drink with us, you are helping us to help local charities.