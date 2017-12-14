Chearsley student raising funds to build playground for children in Uganda

A student from Chearsley is raising funds ahead of a trip to Uganda next year where she will help build a playground for children.

Alana Mercer, 33, who is studying at Bucks New University is travelling to Africa in August 2018 with three of her classmates.

They will be going as part of a Uganda volunteer project run by East African Playgrounds.

The group of Social Care students will be building a playground as well as joining in with activities alongside local children during their three week stay.

Alana said: “We found out about this opportunity through the Student Union.

“We are currently looking to fundraise for supplies - we are looking for clothes and items that will last a while.

“People have been very generous with their donations so far.”

Alana said she was planning various events in Aylesbury in the New Year to help raise funds for her trip in 2018.

Alana said: “I am hoping to do a music event in Shoot in the New Year.

“I am looking to do music nights and quiz nights and get my kids school involved with doing a mufti day.

“I have always wanted to join in on such a rewarding opportunity, helping a community to build and grow in what can seem such a small way creating a big impact.

“Being a mum of two I love the thought of being able to help other kids as well as showing my own that we can all do something to help others in such an amazing way.”

The other students from Bucks New University travelling with Alana are Nickie Solloway, Kelly Thompson and Rebecca Jacques.

To donate visit www.eastafricanplaygrounds.org/fundraisers/fundraising-for-play