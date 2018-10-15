Charter Fair fun in Buckingham - with more to come this weekend!

Buckingham welcomed The Charter Fair this weekend - with more to come too!

It’s 100 years since the Nichols family started running the popular event which makes it an extra special celebration this time, and the festivities were opened by Jon Harvey, the Mayor of Buckingham.

Buckingham Charter Far opening. The 100th Buckingham Fair to be run by Nichols Fun Fair. The first hour, free for Buckingham and Winslow district children and their carers. PNL-181013-221515009

Buckingham’s first charter to hold the annual market/fair was given by Mary I in 1554 and the second charter was given by Charles II in 1658.

The charter was only granted to the town to hold fairs on a Saturday and not any other day. The showmen arrive on the Friday and leave early on Sunday morning for both fairs which take place over consecutive weekends.

Nichols Amusements run the fair and the Buckingham Town Council organises the road closure and helps to bring the fair safely into town.

