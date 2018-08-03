Charities in Bucks could get up to £1,000,000

Charities in Buckinghamshire who team up for a dream project could get up to £1,000,000 to make their idea a reality, thanks to a new funding pot now open for applications.

The Postcode Dream Trust, which is in its eighth year and is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, is making £3,000,000 available for three ground-breaking projects in 2019.

In 2016, the Postcode Dream Trust backed a project run by Milton Keynes-based waterway conservation charity the Canal & River Trust, in partnership with veterans’ charity Help for Heroes.

The partnership’s ‘Heritage Heroes’ project received £500,000. The award helped injured veterans gain City and Guilds backed qualifications in construction, horticulture, health & safety and management by restoring damaged stretches of five waterways, including the Wiltshire & Berkshire canal. By learning new skills, the project helped the veterans to re-enter civilian life and build fulfilling careers.

Stage one of the online application process has now opened and will close on 31 August, 2018. The successful projects will be announced in January next year.

Joe Ray, People’s Postcode Lottery’s Social Investment & Innovation Advisor, has some good advice for those looking to apply. He said:

“We are looking for truly creative collaborations that come up with solutions to particular challenges.

“As part of the application process, we want to know how charities will work together and who will benefit from their project. This really is a fantastic opportunity for charities to team up and do something incredible for communities across Scotland, England and Wales.”

Wendy Hawk, Corporate Partnerships & Major Gifts, Canal and River Trust, said: “People’s Postcode Lottery’s Dream Fund is an incredible opportunity that helped us to transform both our canals and the people who use them.

"It enabled us to collaborate with Help for Heroes for the first time and do something we would never have been able to do - restore 5 forgotten canals whilst rebuilding the lives of 100 servicemen and women across the country. A true legacy that proves that our waterways can build pride of place and make life better.”

Buckinghamshire-based charities are urged to apply for funding targeting the following five key themes; changing lives through early intervention, ending loneliness and social isolation, protecting Britain’s biodiversity, sustainable systems change or transforming society through sport.

Not-for-profit organisations are encouraged to apply, but the lead for the project must be a registered charity.

For more information, please visit www.postcodedreamtrust.org.uk