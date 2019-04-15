Changes to bin collection dates in Aylesbury Vale over Easter

Aylesbury Vale District Council’s recycling and waste collection service will be operating to a revised schedule over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Residents who normally have their recycling and/or waste bins collected on a Friday will have their Good Friday Bank Holiday collection moved back 24 hours to Saturday April 20.

As a result of the Easter Monday Bank Holiday on April 22, all collections that week will be one day later than usual.

So if your bin is normally collected on Friday April 19 it will instead be collected on Saturday 20.

If your bin is normally collected on Monday April 22 it will instead be collected on Tuesday 23.

All bin collection dates on that week will be put back 24 hours:

Tuesday 23 will now be Wednesday 24, Wednesday 24 will now be Thursday 25, Thursday 25 will now be Friday 26 and Friday 26 will now be Saturday April 27.

All bins - blue, green or brown - must be ready for collection at 6.30am on the appropriate day.

To check your garden waste collection date log in to your Aylesbury Vale account at https://account.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/resident

From there select ‘my services’ and then under the recycling and waste heading select ‘find your bin days’.

For more information on the district council's recycling and waste collection service, including how to report a missed bin visit www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/recycle