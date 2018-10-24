Change of management at Aylesbury Mosque

New personnel will be elected to the mosque's executive committee as dates for the new elections have been set for November 25.

Upon reflecting on his tenure, the President of the Executive Committee Asad Mahmood said, “Serving this Mosque and the community of Aylesbury has been the greatest honour

and privilege of my life.

"I am grateful for the support that I have received over this term. I hope that my successors can build on the community cohesion and the deep ties that we have developed with our friends across Aylesbury Vale”

The current executive committee has over seen big changes at the mosque, including changes to education provision, that has seen a record number of children attending.

The team has placed a particular emphasis on community cohesion and developing deep ties with friends across other faith groups, local organisations, Schools, Clubs and elected representatives.

The current committee invested record sums of money into education, involving the apppointment of Imams and teachers particularly emphasising the importance of learning the English language.

The Mosque has also established a pioneering satellite facility at Aylesbury College. There are Diplomas and iGCSE programmes that run over the weekend.

These investments have meant that the Mosque now caters for over 300 students across these two sites.

General Secretary of the Executive Committee Masood Ahmed said, “As someone who was born-and-bred in Aylesbury, I feel that this was my moment to give back to the community, which has afforded me so many opportunities.

"I have worked passionately and vigorously to make the Mosque accessible for all.

"I hope that the incoming administration also places the same emphasis on the need to develop deeper ties with our local community”

An investment of approximately £150,000 has ensured that the Mosque has modernised its facilities and is now equipped to meet the needs of the wider community.

Zaffar Iqbal, the Treasurer of the Executive Committee said, “I am delighted that the Mosque has addressed systemic challenges of the past by investing in innovative solutions which will be enjoyed by generations to come.

"This required strong and visionary leadership and our team has provided a direction, which was positively embraced by our community.

"This commitment translated into tens of thousands of pounds in donations. The Mosque should not retreat from the bold vision that we have set in motion”

Mohammed Farooq, the Director of Education added, “We have transformed the delivery of education through the changes we have introduced over this term. Our staff have been vital in realising this success. We remained focus on our goal to promote unity throughout our town.

"The infrastructure we leave in place will serve as a blueprint for successful integration and forward thinking”