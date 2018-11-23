Ceremony celebrates opening of Wendover Junior School's new building

After more than three years of work, Wendover Junior School celebrated the opening of new classrooms and learning areas at an event on Friday November 16.

A ribbon and cake-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the new areas of the school which were blessed by Rev Sally Moring, the vicar at St Mary's Church in Wendover.

Parents and other visitors including members of the project team, local councillors and representatives from Bucks County Council enjoyed watching pupils work towards producing art pieces which will be used to further enhance the new learning areas.

Pupils enjoyed a ‘sticky’ activity when they were allowed to ice 390 fairy cakes to create four giant, edible letter Rs.

The Rs are designed to represent the values of the school – respect, responsibility, reflection and resilience.

As well as enjoying refreshments courtesy of the school's Parent Teacher Association visitors took the opportunity to view a ‘Growth Mindset’ gallery.

This is an area where pupils have been making designs based around their own chosen motivational quotes.

Wendover Junior School headteacher Gareth Kynaston said: "We are absolutely delighted that the building works are now complete.

"The children and staff have wonderful new classrooms and shared areas to learn in and a much larger outside space to enjoy.

"I would like to thank everyone for their resilience over the last three years and especially Catriona Martin, our business manager, for all of her hard work, time and dedication throughout the improvement works.”

"The changes have certainly created quite an impact.

"The new development accommodates increasing pupil numbers and will provide an extremely effective, pleasant and purposeful learning environment for future years.

"Members of the school council cannot believe how big and beautiful the new classes are and they especially love the ‘sun roof windows’ and the ‘cool see-through drainpipe’!

"They are amazed and impressed and everyone agrees that the new buildings were ‘well worth waiting for!’