Centurions celebrate at St Leonards Nursing Home

Grace Foster, 105, and Winifred Nutkins, 100 both celebrated their birthday milestones over the weekend with Royal telegraphs from the Queen.

Winifred, from Tring celebrated her 100th Birthday last weekend. She was raised in the family pub in Tring, where she in turn gave birth to her own children there too.

Grace Foster, 105 and her family

Grace Foster was born in the North of England but move to Aylesbury to be closer to her family.

The weekend celebrations included Royal telegrams, flowers, gifts and, most importantly; visits from family and friends for each of their parties.

Both Grace and Win are involved in engaging activities providing opportunities to enjoy friendships, outings and remain healthy.

The Queens sends out Royal telegrams when you reach 100, and also when you reach 105 years of age.