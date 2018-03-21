Central and Walton Town Council elections tomorrow, don't forget to use your vote!

There are nine candidates in total across Central & Walton District Ward and Aylesbury Central Town Council Ward.

The nominations are (in alphabetical order):

Central & Walton District Ward

Philip Jacques (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Kyle Arron Paul Michael (Independent)

Waheed Raja (Liberal Democrat),

Lou Redding (Conservative)

Matt Williams (Green Party).

Central Aylesbury Town Council Ward

Tim Dixon (Liberal Democrat),

Liz Hind (Labour),

Kyle Arron Paul Michael (Independent),

Lou Redding (Conservative).

There is also a by-election for four councillors of Stowe Parish Council on the same day.

The Statement of Person Nominated for all contests can be viewed at: www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/elections

Anyone who lives in Central & Walton Ward or Stowe Parish and whose name is on the electoral register can vote.

Polling cards have been dispatched to those who are already registered and postal votes will be sent to voters from Friday 2 March.

Peter Brown, AVDC Electoral Services Manager, said: “Following the resignation of Edward Sims (Conservative) from his position on the District and Town Council, we will be holding by-elections for the two seats on Thursday 22 March.

"You can vote at your local polling station between 7am and 10pm on 22 March.”

For assistance from Aylesbury Vale District Council's Electoral Team, please call 01296 585701.