Celebrity chef Atul Kochhar wows pub diners in Gawcott

Michelin starred chef Atul Kochhar paid a visit to a village pub this week - to wow staff and customers with his cookery skills.

A member of food royalty Mr Kochhar was invited to the gastro-pub by its new owners Yash Desair and Jyoti Chaudhary - who ensured that their guests were treated to an ‘amazing experience’.

Mr Kochhar has exhibited his culinary prowess by running restaurants around the world, including in Madrid and Dubai.

Closer to home he oversees services and shares his skills at Hawkyns in Amersham, Benares in London and Sindhu in Marlow among others.

He regularly appears on TV cookery programmes and has recently released ‘Atul’s Curries of the World’ a recipe book for spicy food lovers.

Jyoti Chaudhary, co-owner of The Crown, said: “He presented the guests with a four course meal and wine that complimented every course.

“We had two sittings at 1pm and 7pm and the place was buzzing all day.

“Every single guest enjoyed the food tremendeously and has given very positive feedback, most people were lucky enough to get a signed copy of his latest book too.”

The Crown has recently undergone a refurbishment - and under the stewardship of head chef Paul King, provides a traditional menu through the week - and a carvery on Sundays and Wednesdays.

To find out more about The Crown - and to book go to www.crownatgawcott.co.uk

To find out more about Atul Kochhar, and his empire of top restaurants visit www.atulkochhar.com

Do you have a story to share? Email editorial@buckinghamadvertiser.co.uk