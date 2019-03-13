Celebratory event to mark one year anniversary of Aylesbury’s David Bowie statue

A special celebration is planned to mark one year since Aylesbury’s David Bowie statue was unveiled.

Music, speeches and a photographic exhibition will be on offer in Aylesbury’s Market Square on Sunday March 24 from 2pm to 5pm.

Fans at the unveiling of the David Bowie statue 'Earthly Messenger' in Aylesbury

The event will echo the original event organised a few days after Bowie’s untimely death in January 2016.

It will feature the music of David Bowie and a special presentation by Earthly Messenger sculptor, Andrew Sinclair, describing how he designed and sculpted the world’s first statue of the legendary musician.

Michael Putland, who produced some amazing photographs of Bowie at his legendary Friars Aylesbury Ziggy Stardust world premiere on 29 January 1972, will also be in attendance, as will an Italian film crew from Bologna who are making a documentary about him.

Michael’s photographs from that night in 1972 will be exhibited in the arches area.

There will also be some special presentations during the course of the afternoon.

Organisers David and Sue Stopps said: “Everyone is welcome to attend.

“We are very much hoping that many of the 800 supporters who contributed to the creation of Earthly Messenger will be there.”

David Bowie’s links with Aylesbury have been well-documented.

He chose the town’s Friars club to launch both his Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust albums, and championed the club as a first touring stop for upcoming bands of the 1970s.

This led to the likes of Talking Heads, The Velvet Underground, Blondie, Modern Lovers and The Ramones visiting the town - and when Iggy Pop played at Friars Bowie accompanied him on the keyboard.

The Earthly Messenger statue - which encompasses a number of different Bowie personas and associated imagery and symbolism - was paid for by a crowdfunding campaign - and no public money was used.

Every hour during the day a sound system under the arches plays a David Bowie song.

During the past year the statue has been vandalised twice - but has also become a focal point for fans of the Thin White Duke - many of whom have left flowers and sometimes art works at the site.