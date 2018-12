A Christmas event which is designed for people with dementia and their carers takes place in Wendover on Saturday December 22.

Organised by the Wendover Dementia Action Alliance, the event takes place at St Mary's Church at 2.30pm.

During the afternoon, there will be a chance to sing along to your favourite carols and listen to Christmas stories and poems.

You then have the chance to share memories of Christmas past while enjoying mince pies and tea.

All are welcome and entry is free.