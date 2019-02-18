CCTV image released in connection with 'vicious and unprovoked attack' in Aylesbury on New Year's Day

Police have released a CCTV image in connection with a 'vicious and unprovoked attack' on a family in Aylesbury in the early hours of New Year's Day 2019.

At around 2.20am a family including three men aged 59, 55 and 36, three women aged 55, 53 and 34, and a boy aged 15 were walking in an alleyway, known as Long Lionel, which leads towards the car park in Exchange Street.

Police have released a CCTV image in connection with an incident of 'violent disorder' in Aylesbury on New Year's Day

They were walking along the alleyway when they were approached by a group of three or four men, who verbally abused one family member before physically attacking the rest of the group.

They used weapons including wooden bats, causing injuries to six members of the family.

Four of the victims required hospital treatment and were subsequently discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Justine Haw said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this vicious, unprovoked attack which left four people seriously injured and in need of hospital treatment.

“As part of this investigation, we are appealing to the people shown in the CCTV images to come forward as they may have important information about what happened.

"The offence happened following New Year’s Eve celebrations at a time when the town centre was busy so I would also like to continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.”

If you have any information about the incident please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43190000192.

If you do not wish to speak to the police please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.