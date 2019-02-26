CCTV image released in connection with McDonald's handbag theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an investigation into a handbag theft in Aylesbury.

Police believe the man in the above image can help with their investigation into the theft at McDonald's in Aylesbury High Street at around 6.45pm on Wednesday February 6.

Any information you have in connection with this incident can be reported to police by visiting https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report or by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 43190039263.