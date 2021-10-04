CCTV image released after attempted burglary in Thame

Police have released a CCTV image in connection to an attempted burglary reported in Thame on Friday morning (October 1).

Thames Valley Police officers believe the man pictured may have vital information relating to the suspicious incident.

At around 7.45am a woman in her 40s spotted her front door had been left open, she then spied a man walking away from her house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please inform the police if you recognise this man

The victim lives on Robin Gibb Road in Thame, despite the potential break-in, the woman did not report anything as missing from her home.

Investigating officer PC Simon McSweeney, based at Thame police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises this person, or believes it could be you, to please get in touch as we believe they may have important information about the incident.

“If you have any information that you think might help our investigation, please make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 43210441907.