CCTV footage released of damage to David Bowie Statue

Statue founder David Stopps has shared footage of the person graffiting the David Bowie Statue last week.

Any one who knows who this person is should call the police on non emergency number 101.

Blue paint was daubed on the statue

This is the second time the statue has been vandalised in six months, the musical legend's face was daubed with blue paint.

In May the bronze sculpture was defaced 48 hours after it was unveiled.

The vandal had spray-painted "feed the homeless first".

Despite this, no taxpayer money was used to create the work - money was raised through grants and a £100.000 crodfunding effort.

David Bowie chose the Friars Music Club to debut his Ziggy Stardust persona back in the early 70s.

Andrew Sinclair designed the sculpture and features several of David Bowie's most celebrated alter egos, headed up by Ziggy.