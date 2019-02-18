CCTV footage released after Aylesbury fuel theft

CCTV footage has been released today (Monday) in connection with the theft of fuel from a lorry in Aylesbury last year.

At around 1pm on Tuesday November 13 2018, fuel was stolen from a lorry that was parked in a lay-by on Stocklake.

CCTV images issued in connection with the fuel theft in Aylesbury in November 2018

The two men in the CCTV footage then drove away in a white Ford Transit van.

Investigating officer PC Jeremy Oldroyd said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises these two men to get in touch.

“If you have any information, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101.

"You will need to quote reference number 43180348932.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”