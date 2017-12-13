Catch up with Towersey Morris and see their Mummers Play

There will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy watching the Towersey Morris perform this festive season.

Every year during the run up to Christmas the Morris travel round to local pubs and perform a Mummers Play.

The play has a basic script and dramatis personae that is subject to amendment each year in order to include one or more topical characters and references to topical events.

The monies collected during the performances are divided between their two charities - The Society for Mucopolysaccharide Diseases and the Multiple Sclerosis Trust.

Last season Towersey Morris raised £1,200 for these charities.

The Morris team began their outings on Wednesday, December 13, and can now be seen on the following dates:

Friday, December 15:

The Harrow, Hughenden, at 7.45pm

The Black Lion, Naphill, at 8.15pm

The Black Horse, Lacey Green, at 8.45pm

The Whip, Lacey Green, at 9.15pm

The Pink and Lily, Lacey Green, at 9.45pm

Monday, December 18:

The Swan, Thame, at 7.45pm

The James Figg, Thame, at 8.45pm

The Cross Keys, Thame, at 9.15pm

Wednesday, December 20:

The Hop Pole, Aylesbury, at 7.45pm

The Harrow, Aylesbury, at 8.15pm

The Broad Leys, Aylesbury, at 8.45pm

The Five Bells, Weston Turville, at 9.15pm

The Chequers, Weston Turville, at 9.45pm

Friday, December 22:

The Plough at Cadsden, at 7.45pm

The Hampden Arms, Great Hampden, at 8.15pm

The Gate at Bryants Bottom, at 8.45pm

The Cross Keys, Great Missenden, at 9.15pm

The Red Lion, Little Missenden, at 9.45pm