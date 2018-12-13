Cars caught out by icy conditions in Winslow area

Police say there have been multiple incidents across the Winslow and Buckingham areas this morning (Thursday) due to the icy weather.

In a tweet posted around 8.30am the police said: "Please drive carefully and take your time this morning.

"The cold snap is catching commuters out and we’ve had numerous reports of collisions across Aylesbury Vale this morning, particularly in the Buckingham/Whitchurch area."

Police were not able to give more details as to the locations of the accidents, however the BBC were reporting that a number of the incidents happened in Winslow High Street.