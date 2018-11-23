Carers Bucks scoop national award

The award was for their new 'Same Chances' programme, which aims to help 16-25 year olds as they transition into adulthood, while continuing to provide unpaid care for a family member.

In a statement, they said: "This award was presented to us in recognition of the work we have done with Young Adult Carers as part of our ‘Same Chances’ programme.

The ‘Same Chances’ programme for young adult carers aims to support 16 – 25 year olds as they transition into adulthood and independence whilst continuing to provide unpaid care for a family member at home who suffers from an illness, physical or mental disability, or an addiction.

They added: "Carers Bucks believe that a young person with a caring responsibility has the same right to life choices as their peers. Caring for a family member should not reduce life opportunities, such as further and higher education, employment and independent living."

The award was accepted by project lead Sarah Collin and our CEO Stephen Archibald at the ceremony in London which was hosted by Zoe Salmon and Alan Dedicoat. (picture of Sarah and Stephen with the award is attached)

Stephen Archibald said “We are so proud to be given this award and have our work recognised nationally. Young Adult Carers give up so much to look after are the people they care for and its only right that we should support them”.

We have been able to deliver this work thanks to the kind generosity of the following funders.

ACT Foundation

The Masonic Charitable Trust

Bedfordshire Community Foundation

Hobson Charity

National Lottery Awards For All

Delivering the opening address, CYP Now Editor-in-chief Ravi Chandiramani said: "Just five days ago the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty delivered a devastating verdict after his fact-finding mission across the UK. He found levels of child poverty in 21st Century Britain to be ‘not just a disgrace, but a social calamity and an economic disaster'.

"It was noted how massive cuts to council funding and big rises in demand for social care had led to the closure of libraries, parks and youth clubs.

"However, against this backdrop you've all shown your enthusiasm for these awards like never before. In the face of this perfect storm, the 2018 CYP Now Awards managed to attract a record number of entries, so the drive for recognition, shared pride and shared learning appears stronger than ever."

TV presenter Zoe Salmon compered the evening while Alan Dedicoat, who is the "Voice of the Balls" on the National Lottery and voice of Strictly Come Dancing, was on announcing duties for all the finalists.