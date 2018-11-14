Care company with presence in Aylesbury receives Best Employer in Care award

A company that focuses on providing in-home care for individuals in need has won a Best Employer in Care award.

Home Instead Senior Care, a national organisation with bases in Aylesbury, was given the accolade by WorkBuzz, an independent company which conducted surveys with Home Instead’s customers and employees.

In response to the survey, one worker (known as a a caregiver) employed by Home Instead Aylesbury Vale said: “Working for Home Instead allows me to make a real difference in the lives of elderly people I see every day.

"The company allows for flexibility in my life so I can spend time with my family and do such a rewarding job at the same time.

“My job as a carer doesn't feel like a job, it feels like I'm visiting my friends.

Home Instead value their carers and treat everyone as part of the team.”

Steven Frost, CEO of WorkBuzz, the awards organiser said: “We would like to congratulate Home Instead Senior Care Aylesbury Vale as a five star employer.

"What makes this award extra special is it’s based on feedback from thousands of their caregivers and is only awarded to the top 10% of companies that enter the Best Employers in Care Awards.

“The care sector too often receives negative publicity – in contrast Home Instead Senior Care has a strong culture whereby caregivers have the right support and training; are well led and have a strong commitment to deliver outstanding care.”

Bal Harrington, owner of Home Instead Senior Care added: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved a Best Employer in Care Award.

“It means so much because it was awarded as a result of feedback from our employees.

"Person centred home care is our business and this acknowledgement proves that it works, not only for our clients, but for our caregivers too.”