Cards for Good Causes Christmas charity shop to open in Aylesbury

The Cards for Good Causes charity Christmas card shop opens for its 31st year at Aylesbury Methodist Church on Wednesday October 31.

Staffed by a team of local volunteers, the Aylesbury pop-up shop is part of a network of more than 300 temporary shops run by Cards for Good Causes, the UK's largest charity Christmas card organisation.

It represents more than 250 charities including Cancer Research UK, Barnardo's, the NSPCC, the Alzheimer's Society and the RNLI as well as local charities including Brendoncare, the Florence Nightingale Hospice, Hearing Dogs for the Deaf and Scannappeal.

Shoppers will be able to choose from hundreds of Christmas card designs, traditional advent calendars, candles, wrapping paper, gift tags, napkins and stocking fillers.

John Miskin, shop manager for Cards for Good Causes said: "Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere.

"The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we partner.

"Come and find us in Aylesbury Methodist Church on Buckingham Street and get ahead in your Christmas preparations by getting your cards early."

Over the past ten years, charities have received more than £40 million from Cards for Good Causes, which represents 70p in every pound.

The shop will be open from 10am to 4pm from Mondays to Saturdays from October 31 to December 13.

For more information and to find other Cards for Good Causes shop across the area visit www.cardsforcharity.co.uk