Car wrecked after catching fire near Aylesbury

A car’s interior has been wrecked after the vehicle caught fire driving down a road near Aylesbury today.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 4:45 pm

This morning (20 April), Bucks Fire and Rescue Service responders rushed to attend to a burning vehicle discovered in Hardwick.

The vehicle caught fire while driving on Lower Road at roughly 8:05am, one fire engine was sent to the scene from Aylesbury fire station.

Firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, hydraulic cutting equipment, and one thermal imaging camera in the process of attempting to save the car.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service reports that 25% of the exterior of the vehicle was damaged, 100% of its interior was wrecked by the smoke and heat.

