Car wrecked after catching fire near Aylesbury

This morning (20 April), Bucks Fire and Rescue Service responders rushed to attend to a burning vehicle discovered in Hardwick.
The vehicle caught fire while driving on Lower Road at roughly 8:05am, one fire engine was sent to the scene from Aylesbury fire station.
Firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, hydraulic cutting equipment, and one thermal imaging camera in the process of attempting to save the car.
The fire service reports that 25% of the exterior of the vehicle was damaged, 100% of its interior was wrecked by the smoke and heat.
