Car rolls over and over in middle of carriageway on M40 near Bicester

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a single-vehicle crash which saw a car roll over multiple times on the M40 near Bicester.

At around 9.20pm on Friday (October 8), between J10 and J11 of the M40, a blue BMW was seen to roll multiple times before coming to a rest in the middle of the carriageway.

The occupants of the car sustained minor injuries.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses

Investigating officer PC Neil Bowker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision in order to establish what happened.

“We’d also appeal to anyone has dash-cams and was in the area around the time of the collision to check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.