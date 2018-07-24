Car keys snatched by moped duo in daylight robbery at Aylesbury's Horse and Jockey traffic lights

Police are hunting a duo who used a moped to snatch a victim's car keys while she waited at traffic lights.

At approximately 1.45am on Thursday a woman had stopped in her car at traffic lights at the junction of Buckingham Road, Elmhurst Road and Weedon Road.



A moped ridden by two people stopped behind her.



The passenger got off the moped, opened the driver side door of the womans car and demanded that she got out of the car and give him the keys. He then leaned into the car and grabbed the car keys from the ignition.



He then got back on the moped and rode away, turned right in to Elmhurst Road. They rode along Bierton Road in to Cambridge Street and travelled along Upper Hundreds Way.



The victims car keys were stolen during the incident.



Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Francis, based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: "This incident took place in the early hours of the morning when the roads are quiet so I'm appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage along these roads at the time of the offence."



If you have any information that may be able to assist my investigation, you can call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 or submit an online form at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference number 43180219924. If you do not want to speak to police, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

