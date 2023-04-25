News you can trust since 1832
Car and garage destroyed by blaze in small hours in village near Buckingham

Firefighters arrived to find the car alight and the fire spreading

By Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read

A car and garage were completely destroyed in a blaze near Buckingham on Sunday, April 23.

Three fire crews from Buckingham and Northants sped to the scene in Wood Green, Shalstone, at 3.25am.

They arrived to find a car fully alight, with the fire spreading to affect a garage. Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service
The garage and the car were both destroyed by the fire. Police also attended.

