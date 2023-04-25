Car and garage destroyed by blaze in small hours in village near Buckingham
Firefighters arrived to find the car alight and the fire spreading
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
A car and garage were completely destroyed in a blaze near Buckingham on Sunday, April 23.
Three fire crews from Buckingham and Northants sped to the scene in Wood Green, Shalstone, at 3.25am.
They arrived to find a car fully alight, with the fire spreading to affect a garage. Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.
The garage and the car were both destroyed by the fire. Police also attended.