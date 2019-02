The candidates for the Haddenham and Stone by-election, to be held in a month, have been announced.

The by-election takes place on Thursday March 7 with polls open from 7am to 10pm.

The by-election was called following the passing of long-serving councillor for the area Michael Edmonds.

Candidates for the by-election are as follows:

> Mark Bale (Conservative)

> Jim Brown (Liberal Democrat)

> David Lyons (Green Party)

> Jennifer Tuffeley (Labour)