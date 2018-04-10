Candidates announced for Quainton by-election

The four candidates for the Quainton by-election on Thursday May 3 have been announced.

The by-election is being held following the sad passing of Kevin Hewson.

In alphabetical order, the nominations are as follows:

> Deborah Lovatt (Green Party)

> Maxine Myatt (Labour)

> Scott Raven (Liberal Democrat)

> Steven Walker (Conservative)

Anyone who lives in Quainton, Oving, North Marston, Granborough, Pitchcott or Hogshaw and whose name is on the electoral register is eligible to vote. Polling cards have been dispatched to those who are already registered and postal votes will be sent to voters from Tuesday April 17.

AVDC’s electoral services manager Peter Brown said: “Residents are reminded they can vote by post if they are away on this date and that the deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday April 18.

“Alternatively, you can vote at your local polling station between 7am and 10pm on 3 May.”

Residents who aren’t already registered should apply via www.gov.uk/register-to-vote by Tuesday 17 April.