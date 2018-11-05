Candidates announced for Aylesbury North West by-election

The candidates for a county council by-election for the Aylesbury North West division later this month have been announced.

The four candidates who will be seeking votes from more than 9,000 electors for the vacant seat are:

> Anders Carl Christensen (Liberal Democrat)

> Liz Hind (Labour)

> Ashley Waite (Conservative)

> Mark Wheeler (Green)



Polling takes place on Thursday November 29 following the resignation of sitting member Martin Farrow, who had been in post since May 2017.



The deadline for residents to register to vote is Tuesday November 13, and this can be done online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote



Applications for postal votes must be with the electoral registration team at Aylesbury Vale District Council by 5pm on Wednesday November 14 and the deadline for applying for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday November 21.

Returning Officer Gillian Quinton said: "As everyone uses the county council's services in some way every day I would encourage everyone in the Aylesbury North West Division to exercise their democratic right to choose the person they want to represent them."