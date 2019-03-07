Youth Concern are currently crowdfunding a campaign called 'the next step', to support homeless young people across the Vale.

Can you help Youth Concern help young homeless people in Aylesbury Vale?

There rarely goes a day where you don't hear homelessness is on the rise on the television, or read all about it in the newspapers.

What is often missed is the young people, aged 16-24, who slip through the cracks in society and find themselves homeless.

However, this age group accounts for half of all homeless people in the UK.

Youth Concern’s Aylesbury Nightstop project responds to this need by providing young people with emergency accommodation for a few nights to prevent them sleeping rough or sofa surfing.

In fact, over the past year, Youth Concern has supported 76 young people facing a homelessness crisis.

But whilst Aylesbury Nightstop is an effective emergency response, the dire lack of follow-on, suitable and affordable accommodation means about half of these young people return to being homeless after their stay at Nightstop.

So, the local charity has set up a new ambitious scheme called, 'the next step', which will provide longer term accommodation for Aylesbury's young homeless.

They are hoping to provide stays of up to 12 months, which will help Aylesbury's youth homeless get back on their feet.

However, they need your help.

Aylesbury Youth Concern have raised 88% of their total target goal, which is £1m.

They need £120,000 to make their dream project a reality.

A statment from Aylesbury Youth Concern said: "One of the ways we are raising the rest of the funds is via our crowdfunding campaign, which has been supported by both Aylesbury Vale District Council and the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation.

"Will you be part of our solution to youth homelessness in Aylesbury Vale by pledging a donation in support of ‘The Next Step’ project?

If you can, please make a pledge via www.spacehive.com/the-next-step-youth-homeless

"We also have a range of corporate sponsorship packages available aimed at local businesses, details of which can be found at: http://youthconcern.org.uk/supporters/business-friends-sponsorship-scheme/

"If you would like to find out other ways to get involved and support Youth Concern to support young people experiencing homelessness, then please do get in touch by e-mailing admin@youthconcern.org.uk