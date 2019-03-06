Can you help two regal rabbits find their forever home, after more than 330 days at Blackberry Farm

Two ‘regal rabbits’ who have been in RSPCA care for more than 330 days are looking for their forever home.

Once at the branch they were neutered and vaccinated and over the last year they have come out of their shell a bit more.

Jane Faulkner, trustee of the branch and rabbit fosterer, said: “These are a lovely and gentle pair of rabbits. They don’t like being picked up for a cuddle but they are happy to be around you, they’ll greet you and eat food out of your hand.

“Duchess may have the royal sounding name but both these regal rabbits deserve to be treated like queens in their new home. They both love exploring and are a pleasure to watch and be around. Whether they are playing in their tunnels or digging through hay, they will need plenty of enrichment and a big outdoor run to keep them entertained.

“They haven’t had the best start in life so really deserve a nice, spacious and caring home. They could live with older, sensible children or an adult-only home and would benefit from a large outdoor shelter and run with access to fresh grass.”

If you think you could give these buns a loving home, contact the RSPCA Chiltern branch on 07748014572.

Sadly, rabbits are one of the most misunderstood pets that the RSPCA rescue and it can often take some time to find them a home.

Dr Jane Tyson, the RSPCA’s rabbit welfare expert, said: “Rabbits are arguably one of the most misunderstood pets and although we are seeing a gradual shift in the way some people think about them it is unfortunate to see that many rabbits are still not having their needs met.

“There are some common misconceptions about rabbits and how to care for pet rabbits too. For instance, it is not good for rabbits’ health and welfare to keep them stuck in a small hutch at the end of the garden. They need to have constant access to an exercise run and a shelter, which could be a ‘traditional’ hutch or a custom-made shelter (e.g. a child’s playhouse or a shed). The shelter needs to be dry and warm and large enough for them to stretch out and move around comfortably.

“Rabbits need to eat hay and grass to stay healthy. An easy way to remember it is that each rabbit needs a bundle of hay that is as big as they are each day. Carrots should only be given as an occasional treat not as a regular or main part of their diet.

“They are also highly sociable animals and should be housed in pairs or groups. Housing rabbits on their own is also a common misconception as rabbits need companionship and care from another rabbit to be happy.”