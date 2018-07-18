Can you help save Georgia's life?

The Paul family are looking for schools to help out amd show their colours for Georgia as they attempt to raise funds for experimental brain tumour treatment.

The Aylesbury community has banded together to help raise vital funds for Georgia Paul, who is suffering from a brain tumour.

But the Paul family still need your help!

To donate to this worthwhile cause, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamgeorgia



She needs to raise between £200,000 and £300,000 for revolutionary new treatment.

Over the last 8 weeks, Georgia has undergone 4 MRI’s, a brain biopsy and 6 weeks of radiotherapy. At this time, this is all that conventional medicine can do for her.

However, there ARE therapies out there as Ruth, Georgia’s mum explains.

She said: “They’re experimental in nature, but we’ve researched them endlessly and identified the ones that show promise.

“We feel very strongly that we owe it to our little girl to try them.

“Her quality of life is forefront of our mind, so we won’t put her through endless treatments if she is clearly deteriorating. But right now, she’s improving, and has such a will to live and a love of life, that we are determined to try and save her.

“Without trying these treatments, she has just months to live.

The first, and perhaps most costly procedure, is she is being fitted with a Convection Enhanced Delivery (CED) system. This is a relatively new technique which allows cancer fighting drugs to pass across the ‘Blood Brain Barrier’, the impenetrable wall that makes treating brain stem cancer so difficult.

You can read more about CED here:

www.thebraintumourcharity.org/understanding-brain-tumours/treating-brain-tumours/treatment-news/ced-convection-enhanced-delivery/

This procedure is not available on the NHS, and is estimated to cost around £60,000.

Once fitted, Georgia can receive transfusions of the chemotherapy drugs that show some promise, as well as using immunotherapy treatments to fight the cancer.

These infusions will involve travelling every few weeks to Europe, and are estimated to cost between £6,000 and £20,000 per infusion.

Ruth added: “ Our total estimated costs are in the region of £200,000 to £300,000. We are draining our savings to fund as much as we can, but still have a shortfall.

"People have been so kind and generous already but if you can spare anything at all to help Georgia, we would be so incredibly grateful. If you have any questions at all, please feel free to contact us."

So far, the response from the Aylesbury community has been phenomenal.

Vanessa Dias-Carter has organised a Show your colours event at Whitchurch Primary School, where pupils will wear their most colourful outfit, take a photo & share on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using hashtag #showyourcoloursforGeorgia.

Vanessa said: “The community in Aylesbury has really come together to help Georgia’s family raise the much-needed funds to be able to carry on her treatment, but there is still so much needed.

All the fundraising events are available to view here: http://wesupportgeorgia.simplesite.com/440216838

Vanessa added: “When we found out, we just had to do something for this wonderful young girl. The just giving page was started, which to date has raised nearly £40,000. Now the community in Whitchurch and the mums and parents from Whitchurch School have been getting their heads together to see how we can help the Paul family nail their target and hopefully save Georgia’s life.

Vanessa says they have events for all of the family, from quiz nights to an outdoor cinema this friday.

Vanessa wants other schools across Aylesbury Vale to get in touch with her to organise their own Show Your colours event and really show what the people of the Vale can do if they get together for an amazing cause.

She added: “If your school would like to help out please contact me on 07922890483 or they can send me an email vdiazcarter@gmail.com.

“We would be amazingly greatful and you could help save a girl’s life!”