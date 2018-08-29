Can you help reunite this teddy bear with his lost family?

A Waddesdon Manor social media post has gone viral, after someone visiting the house left their teddy at the stables.

The Waddesdon social media team are now encouraging people to share the post in hope that the ted will be united with their owners.

Teddy enjoys afternoon tea at the Manor

Chloe Wells, Communications Officer for Waddesdon said: "A teddy bear was left down in the Stables on Sunday, and we shared a fun story on Facebook about the bear looking for his family, encouraging people to share in the hope it is reunited with its owners soon.

"Unfortunately the bear still hasn’t been claimed, but so far the Facebook post has reached 250,400 people, has been shared 3.8k times and has had over 100 comments – a pretty good example of how powerful social media can be.

"Fingers crossed we find its owner soon, otherwise we’ll continue to document its time at Waddesdon across social!

To keep track of ted's adventures, check out the Waddesdon social media here: https://www.facebook.com/WaddesdonManor/

They also need your help to give the teddy a name!

Wrapping up warm for the outdoor cinema

You can help name Ted here: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4542456/Name-for-lost-ted