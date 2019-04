Police have released a photo of a silver plaque found in Aylesbury yesterday (Thursday).

The force say they would like to reunite the item with its owner.

The plaque is engraved “The Royal Challenge” and appears to be linked to the Royal Mail postmen in Aylesbury.

Anyone with information or knowledge about who owns the item is asked to call the police on 101 quoting the reference number AAFP/65/19.