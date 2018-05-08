Can you help police find missing teenager Trey who was last seen boarding bus into Aylesbury?

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenage boy who was last seen boarding a bus into Aylesbury on Saturday evening.

Thirteen-year-old Trey McKenna, who is also known as Trey McKenna-Tummond, was last seen getting on the number 300 bus to Aylesbury from Stoke Mandeville on May 5 at 6.40pm.

He was expected to return on the same bus at 10.15pm on Saturday but did not do so.

Trey is five foot five inches tall, of slim build and has a scar under his left eye.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black Nike jacket, grey/black jeans, and black Nike trainers and has links to Aylesbury, Newcastle and London.

Investigating officer Inspector Iain Kane said: “We are working to trace Trey and would appeal to anyone who has any information about his whereabouts or recognises someone matching his description to contact police.

“If you have any details about where Trey may be, please contact officers by calling the non-emergency number 101.”