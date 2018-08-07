Can you help police find missing Aylesbury woman Jaide?

Police are appealing for information as they try to trace the whereabouts of an Aylesbury woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Jaide Webb, 26, was last seen on August 5 at 10.15am in Shakespeare Way.

At that time she was wearing a long sleeved white top and a black chiffon skirt and was carrying a pink bag.

Inspector Gemma Price said: “I am very keen to trace Jaide to make sure that she is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is staying, to let us know as soon as possible.

“Jaide, if you see this, please get in touch with the police to let us know you are safe."

Anyone who has information about Jaide’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting 43180240524 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.