Can you help police find absconder?

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help to find a convicted burglar who has absconded from prison in Aylesbury Vale.

Jack Murray, 32, absconded from HMP Springhill Prison sometime between midnight and 9.45am yesterday (15/05).

Murray is currently serving an 11 year sentence for a series of aggravated burglaries in the Southampton area, having been sentenced in 2015.

Murray is white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a medium build, has brown eyes and brown hair.

He may wear glasses and has distinctive tattoos, including "ENGLAND" on his left forearm and a jester/skull on his left upper arm.

He is known to have links to Southampton and Poole area.

Detective Sergeant Dale Price said: "If you see anyone that you think could be Jack please get in touch immediately.

"We would urge members of the public not to approach him directly, just call us on 999."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180146077', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.