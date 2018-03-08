Can you help police find 15-year-old girl last seen in Aylesbury yesterday afternoon?

Police say they are ‘concerned’ about a teenager who was last seen in Aylesbury yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

Arzoo Ali, 15, was last seen in Winterton Drive in the town at 5.45pm.

Arzoo, who lives in High Wycombe, is Asian, 5ft 2ins, and wears her hair in a waist-length ponytail.

When she was last seen she was wearing a green Superdry coat, a light blue shirt and dress, navy leggings and blue canvas shoes.

Inspector Chloe Robinson said: “We are working to trace Arzoo as we are concerned due to her age and the fact she has been missing overnight.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has information about Arzoo’s whereabouts or who has seen someone matching her description.

“Arzoo if you see this appeal, please contact police so that we can check you are safe and well.”

If you have any information about Arzoo’s whereabouts please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180070448.