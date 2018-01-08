Can you help police find 15-year-old Aylesbury boy who has been missing for six days?

Police are appealing for information to find a 15-year-old from Aylesbury who has been missing since January 2.

Sean Frost was last seen in Wren Path, Fairford Leys at about 2.50pm on Tuesday 2.

He is white with brown hair which is short at the sides.

When Sean was last seen, he was wearing a grey Adidas hooded top, blue jeans and black trainers.

He has links to the Hillingdon, Uxbridge and Hayes areas of Greater London, as well as Essex and he also frequents Aylesbury town centre.

Investigating officer PC Francine Hunt said: “We would like to speak to anyone who has any information relating to Sean’s whereabouts.

“If you have any information which you think could help us to locate Sean, please get in touch.

“Sean, if you see this appeal, you are not in trouble, but we need to know that you are safe.

“Anyone with any details should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Anyone with information relating to the case should call 101 quoting reference ‘43180001787’