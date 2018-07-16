Can you help organisers of event in memory of Aylesbury woman Lorna Myers?

The organisers of an event in memory of Lorna Myers, who died after she was stabbed outside her home in Aylesbury earlier this month, are appealing for help with catering for the day.

Residents from Buckingham Park are working to organise an event which is being held at Buckingham Park Community Centre on Saturday July 21 in memory of Lorna.

Funds raised from the event will go towards helping Lorna’s children - who are aged 27, 19 and 14.

The day will run from 3pm to 10pm and will feature live music, activities for children including a bouncy castle and face-painting and refreshments.

At 6pm, there will be a minute’s silence in Lorna’s memory before a release of balloons.

Buckingham Park resident Hannah Lewis, who is helping to organise the event said: “We are putting this event on to remember Lorna and to raise money to help her children continue their lives.

“We have had lots of donations of raffle prizes from businesses across Aylesbury which we are so grateful for.

“However, we are still looking for help with food and catering arrangements for the day.

“Everyone is welcome to the event - even if you didn’t know Lorna please come along and help to support us.”

Print Lab are donating T-shirts which will be worn on the day by organisers and which feature a photo of Lorna on them.

Anyone who can help with preparations for the event, particularly with regards to catering, is asked to e-mail carnivibe@gmail.com - ideally by Friday July 20.

A Just Giving page has been set up in support of Lorna’s children at www.gofundme.com

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Lorna’s death, following an incident which happened on the afternoon of July 7 in Wood White Drive.

Last week, a 32-year-old man who was arrested at the scene of the incident was detained under the Mental Health Act.