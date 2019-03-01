Can you help find a home for diabetic Bucks cat Tilly?

A Buckinghamshire cat charity is appealing to find a special home for Tilly, a diabetic cat who has been in care for more than three months.

Jo Bouwman, volunteer at Cats Protection’s High Wycombe and South Bucks Branch, is currently fostering Tilly until she finds a new home however she is concerned that Tilly is being overlooked because of her condition.

Tilly, 13, needs an understanding owner who is happy to give her insulin injections twice a day, so her diabetes can be controlled.

Tilly takes this in her stride and seems unphased by it all, especially if there is food to distract her.

Cats Protection are now urging people to give Tilly a chance.

Jo said: “Tilly is one of the sweetest cats we have ever fostered.

"She stole our hearts within seconds and given the chance, I’m sure she’d steal yours too.

“We give Tilly her injections at breakfast and dinner, so she is distracted by food – she doesn’t even seem to notice and will then come straight over to me for fuss and attention.

“At 13 years young, Tilly shows no sign of letting age get the better of her.

"She loves playing with toys and is particularly fond of her favourite fishing rod toy.

“Tilly is happiest when snoozing on a lap and her only dislike is my laptop, which she sees as an intruder!

"However, she will quite happily just lay on it in protest.”

Cats Protection’s High Wycombe & South Bucks Branch is hoping that someone will look past Tilly’s diabetes and become her companion for the rest of her life.

Anyone wishing to find out more about Tilly, or book a time to meet her, should contact Cats Protection’s High Wycombe and South Bucks Branch by calling 01494 681615 or by emailing adopt@highwycombe.cats.org.uk