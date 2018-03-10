Can you help Aylesbury star and Bucks Herald columnist Andy Collins raise funds for Sport Relief?

Bucks Herald columinst Andy Collins will be getting on his bike to raise funds for Sport Relief at INTU shopping centre at Milton Keynes on Friday March 16.

Andy is spinning on board a spinning bike from 7am to 7pm on March 16 in aid of Sport Relief and to mark the culmination of his two and a half month fitness challenge as part of his BBC Three Counties Radio breakfast show will be doing this final cycling marathon.

Andy has to generate enough power to keep the radio station going for 12 hours, and so is enlisting support from Vale residents.

He said: “On stage as well as my spinning bike I have five other bikes and I would love it if people could come down during the day to either cheer me on or throw roast potatoes or even join me on the stage and spin with me for a bit.

“I’ve got some of my friends from the worlds of showbiz and sport coming down to spin with me as well but if anyone can spare a few minutes and join me that would be great.”

You can read Andy’s thoughts on Aylesbury life in the Bucks Herald and you can catch him on BBC Three Counties Radio weekday mornings between 6am and 9am on DAB radio or 94.7FM.