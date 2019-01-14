Campaign launched to save beloved Aston Clinton pub

A campaign has been launched by locals to prevent The Rothschild Arms in Aston Clinton becoming two terraced houses, a bungalow and a two semi detached houses.

This is a re submission of the original application made in January 2018, which was quashed after more than 500 objection letters were published at AVDC's planning portal.

The pub has been a staple of Aston Clinton life since 1857. It is currently owned by Punch Breweries, who submitted the planning application for the second time earlier last week.

The current landlords are Mr Stuart & Mrs Gemma Ladyman.

There has been over 233 objection letters raised to the development as of Monday 14 January. They are looking for 500 objections to 'give themselves a chance' of getting the application quashed for the second time.

A leaflet distributed to residents and posted to the Facebook group, Save the Roths, says: "The Rothschild Arms is one of 4 pubs in Aston Clinton and we are in danger of losing this valuable community asset as developers are targeting it to build 5 houses.

"It has been a pub since 1857 and since the new landlords took it over 2 years ago it has been thriving. It is home to darts and pool teams, supports the football club, the British Legion, local cancer charities and the youth club.

"Whether you drink there or not, without pubs and other village amenities, Aston Clinton will lose its heart and character."

There was uproar early in January 2018 when the same planning application was submitted. (You can read the story here: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/uproar-in-aston-clinton-as-planning-application-submitted-to-close-pub-and-build-houses-in-its-place-1-8320659)

Heidi Carlile, who uses the pub as a hub for her work for Cancer Research, said: "This pub plays a vital role in the every day workings of a tight knit local community. Based in the pub, we've raised £10,000 - but it's really much more than a public house, it's a historic building and is used by plenty of local sports clubs and community groups.

"It's also in contravention of the Aston Clinton neighbourhood plan - which makes you question what was the point in making one?

"Having had the original application denied to find an appeal and a new application in the last two days has left me baffled with the system. The fact that it is possible to try to force this development onto the village and the incumbent occupants is a disgrace.

"This very busy thriving local meeting place is continuing to serve our village and welcome patrons from all the clubs involved. The landlord and Lady have invested emotionally and financially to improve our pub and have plans to offer other services in the coming months."

The pub is home to 9 dart teams, 3 Pool teams, the local football team and lots of clubs that use the pub as a base for meetings and social events.

The parish council has a planning meeting on Jan 31when this will be discussed.

If you would like to object to this development, you can post an objection letter here: https://publicaccess.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=PKYBL1CLKJO00&activeTab=summary&fbclid=IwAR3p74TJys2h9uOB-1yEkKgl7wvOisvCP8Y2e5mA9rEvbZT9bCWU2GNxAUE

