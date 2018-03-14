Calling all young singers and performers from across Bucks

Young performers and singers from across Bucks are being invited to join Garsington Opera’s youth company for their performances of Eliza and the Swans this summer at Wormsley.

Auditions take place in High Wycombe on Saturday March 24.

The youth company from a previous Garsington Opera performance - Silver Birch - last year

There will be auditions for boys aged nine to 13 between 10am and 1pm and then an audition for 13 to 21-year-olds between 2pm and 5pm.

Rehearsals will take place during the Easter holidays and on Saturdays and weekday evenings during term time, culminating in a week’s rehearsal prior to the performance on August 3.

Eliza and the Swans, an opera by John Barber, is based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Wild Swans.

It is the tale of a young princess who has to rescue her brothers from an evil queen.

The piece will be performed by the Youth Company together with professional musicians and young players under the direction of Karen Gillingham.

This community opera follows up on Silver Birch which took place last summer at Garsington Opera and featured performers from Aylesbury. For more details about to get involved with Eliza and the Swans call Julian Guidera on 01865 368201 or email julian@garsingtonopera.org.